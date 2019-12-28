Winter walks can be brisk and fresh, especially for your 4 legged friends.

However, just like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary and your pet’s tolerance for cold weather may different to others.

Short-haired pets feel the cold faster and elderly pets may have more difficulty walking in cold and ice.

Dog owners in particular are being advised to pay attention to signs of cold weather damage.

Paws can become damaged from salt on footpaths, crack from the cold and injuries can occur.

“We would rcommend that you clean then and moisturise the pads and the nose of the dog” said Emily Miller, Marketing Manager with Petmania Kilkenny, to Beat News.

“All those things can help protect them from the elements. And the last thing we would recommend is to wrap them up warm.”