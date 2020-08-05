Photo: McDonalds Aldershot/Google Maps

A six-year old girl had to be rescued by her mother after choking on a surgical face mask baked into her chicken nugget.

Laura Arbor bought the treat for her daughter Maddie in the Aldershot branch McDonalds in England yesterday afternoon.

However, Ms Arbor became alarmed as her daughter began to choke on the nugget, and forced her daughter to vomit.

Ms Arbor put her fingers down Maddie’s throat, and found ‘blue speckles’ in her sick.

It turns out not one but two of the nuggs had parts of a mask baked into them.

“I thought what on earth is this?” said the concerned mother.

“I didn’t even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said “We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.

“When the matter was brought to the attention of our staff, we apologised, offered a full refund and asked the customer to return the item so we could further investigate the matter and isolate the affected product.”