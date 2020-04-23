Ever wonder what heads of state give as gifts when they visit the Queen, William and Kate or Harry and Meghan?

An official list published today reveals all! We now know 72 official gifts were given to the Queen in 2019, and here are some that stand out.

When Chinese president Xi Jinping visited last January, he gifted a pop-up book to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

Knowing of Her Majesty’s love of horses, the President of Slovenia presented her with a 24-carat, gold-plated horse comb, while the governor-general of The Bahamas handed over a painting of a swimming pig.

Rather more practical (and the one we’d prefer) is the gift of a bottle of gin and two glasses from the Canadian Army.

The Queen also has to find space for wood carvings of pygmy hippos – a gift from from Liberia, a woven raffia hat from Lesotho, and a decorative rug from the Kyrgyz Republic.

The gifts from Donald Trump were already known; they included a Tiffany brooch for the Queen and a personalised Air Force One jacket for Prince Phillip.

Baby Archie did very well this year! On Harry and Meghan’s visit to Ireland in the summer, he was given a green knitted cape, a walking stick and an oak tree sapling, while in South Africa, he was showered with gifts – soft toys, baby clothes and children’s books written and presented by Archbishop Tutu.

Prince William received watches and perfume from Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah during his visit to Kuwait.

Did you know that the rules on official gifts to the Royal Family are pretty strict. Official gifts are not considered the royals’ personal property and cannot be sold or exchanged. They become part of the Royal Collection Trust – a charity established by the Queen in 1987.