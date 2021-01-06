A Scottish ‘Romeo’ who crossed the Irish Sea to the Isle of Man on a JET SKI to visit his girlfriend says he “would do it again” if he had to – despite getting thrown in jail.

28-year-old Scot Dale McLaughlan met the love of his life, Jessica Radcliffe, back in September while legally working on the dependency.

The relationship ran aground however when Dale’s application to stay was denied by authorities, forcing the love-struck couple apart.

With the Isle of Man in lockdown, Dale came up with an audacious plan to undertake a 5 hour, 40-kilometre journey from the Isle of Whithorn to Ramsey on a jetski – despite being unable to swim and never having never used a jet-ski before.

Having made it to the Isle of Man safely, Dale was reunited with his girlfriend only to be arrested by authorities some days later.

Dale has since been released from jail but is now banned from returning to the Isle of Man.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning the Scot spoke about how COVID forced him to take the future of their relationship into his own hands:

“Everybody else is breaking [the rules] for terrible reasons, when they go out drinking and partying, I wanted to do it for the person I love”, he said.

When asked if their relationship was would last despite Dale’s ban, girlfriend Jessica concluded: ‘Absolutely. How can I deny someone coming over on a jet ski, across the Irish Sea and turn it down or not try, or not hold on”.

You can watch the interview in full below…