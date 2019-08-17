Students of a High School in the United States were given a shock, as they found themselves staring at a racoon behind the glass, rather than sweets and snacks.

The Florida racoon was looking to swipe a quick snack himself, but without any pockets to keep his spare change, the little critter climbed inside the machine, before an operator was called to open the door and animal services were on hand to safely relocate the striped snack thief away from his free automated buffet.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.” Volusia County Sheriff’s Office later posted on their social media.

“Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put this vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could make his exit to freedom. He did so with a little encouragement, and he’s off to his next adventure.”