New year, new dress code.

A pub has put bans on bare ankles and grey tracksuits in a bid to smarten up their bar.

The Dreadnought pub in Leith say they’ve made the move as customers’ standards have dropped in recent times.

We'd eradicated them for a good while but the tracksuits have started infiltrating the pub again, so I'm afraid we've… Posted by Dreadnought Leith on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Taking to Facebook, pub workers say they’re not being snobs about the situation.

“We were accused of snobbishness last time but, frankly, they just make the place look scruffy. We do our best to keep the place looking reasonably smart.

“If the first you see when you walk in is a group of lads wearing matching grey marl jobby catchers, we may as well have installed a beaten up bus shelter in the corner and invited folk to take a slash against it.

“Just to prove our sartorial prejudices cross all boundaries, we’re also taking a stand against this horrendous current trend of half mast jeans, bare ankles and shoes.

Banter? I intend to make a countrywide ban on these fashion trends the central policy in my campaign for public office https://t.co/hRmxyUVOvb — Dreadnought Leith (@DreadnoughtPub) January 29, 2020

“It may seem trivial but there was that “jeans halfway down the ar**” trend a few years ago and it went unchecked to the point that we had a lad sitting at the bar with his strides basically round his ankles, displaying a massive skidmark up the back of his threadbare shreddies.

The move has been welcomed by some pub-goers with some asking to add baseball caps and beanies to the list.