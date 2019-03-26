Pope Francis wasn’t happy.

A video has surfaced on Twitter of the Pope not allowing people to kiss his holy ring.

Sometimes when people meet the Pope, they choose to do a number of things.

Some kneel or genuflect while others tend to kiss the holy ring around his finger. (see below)

According to a close aide to the pope, “Sometimes he likes it, sometimes he does not. It’s really as simple as that.”

Well, on this particular day, Pope Francis told the people, before meeting him, that they were not to kneel or kiss his ring.

Obviously that didn’t work out too well.

Pope Francis really doesn't want anyone kissing his ring.

This from today, after Mass … pic.twitter.com/CZUO8ppNfo — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) March 25, 2019

Maybe he was a little afraid that this would happen:

For more showbiz stories like these, join David and Paula everyday from 14:30 on The Buzz.

Share it:













Don't Miss