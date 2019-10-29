A dog who boarded an Irish Rail train this morning is set to be reunited with his owner.

The friendly ‘Oscar’ hopped on the train to Dublin at Newbridge Station at 7:30 am.

Irish Rail tweeted: Lots of customers reporting this friendly commuter boarded the train at Maynooth this morning at 07.30hrs, and is now en route to Dublin Connolly – if you’re living in Maynooth and missing your dog, let us know!

The owner was swiftly notified and is set to collect the pooch at Connolly Station.

It’s not the first time a dog has boarded a Dublin-bound train at Newbridge – back in July a terrier snuck on a carriage, prompting a social media search for its owner.

His name is Oscar and the owner’s son is going into Connolly Station to be reunited. — IRO_Ireland (@iro_ireland) October 29, 2019