Photos: Here are some of the winner's of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

The winners of this year’s Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed.

Italian artist Federico Borella was crowned the overall winner at the ceremony in London. He won $25,000 and a photographic kit courtesy of the competition sponsor Sony.

Photo: Federico Borella

His series Five Degrees, asks if the rise in male suicide in the farming community of Tamil Nadu, Southern India, is connected to climate change and rising temperatures.

It was praised by the judges for its “sensitivity, technical excellence and artistry in bringing to light a global concern.”

Borella was one of 10 Professional competition category winners. To see a selection of them, scroll down.

The full list is: Architecture: Stephan Zirwes, Germany, for series Cut Outs – Pools 2018

Brief: Rebecca Fertinel, Belgium, for series Ubuntu – I Am Because We Are

Creative: Marinka Masséus, Netherlands, for the series Chosen [not] to be

Discovery: Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy, for the series Güle Güle

Documentary: Federico Borella, Italy, for series Five Degrees

Landscape: Yan Wang Preston, UK, for the series To the South of the Colourful Clouds

Natural World & Wildlife: Jasper Doest, Netherlands, for the series Meet Bob

Portraiture: Álvaro Laiz, Spain, for the series The Edge

Sport: Alessandro Grassani, Italy, for the series Boxing Against Violence: The Female Boxers Of Goma

Still Life: Nicolas Gaspardel & Pauline Baert, France, for the series Yuck

Other winners include Hawaiian photographer Christy Lee Rogers, who scooped the Open Photographer of the Year prize for her work Harmony.

Photo: Christy Lee Rogers, USA.

18-year-old photographer Zelle Westfall, based in the USA, won the Youth Photographer of the Year.

Photo: Zelle Westfall, USA.

Spanish photographer Sergi Villanueva, meanwhile, walked away with the title of Student Photographer of the Year. Villanueva represented Universidad Jaume I and won €30,000 worth of Sony photography equipment for the university.

Photo: Sergi Villanueva, Spain.

Images from this year’s winners, together with shortlisted and commended works, are now on display at the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London.

Photo: Marinka Masséus, Netherlands.

The exhibition runs until May 6, before going on tour around the world. Images also feature in a book that accompanies the awards.

Photo: Yan Wang Preston, UK.

Now in its 12th year, the Sony World Photography Awards received a record-breaking 326,997 submissions from 195 countries this year. Next year’s competition is open for submissions from June 1, 2019.

Photo: Jasper Doest, Netherlands.

Nadav Kander, whose photographic career has seen him shoot everything from portraits of celebrities and presidents through to his Prix Pictet-winning series Yangtze – The Long River, was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Photography prize. Previous recipients of the accolade include Candida Höfer, Martin Parr, Eve Arnold and Elliot Erwitt.