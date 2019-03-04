If you’re a pet owner, chances are you’ve had moments when you’ve been convinced he or she understands you in a way no human ever could.

Twitter user Sammy Nickalls posed below question on the site in recent days, prompting huge reaction from pet owners worldwide:

“What’s a big thing your pet does that makes you positive they understand/love you on a deeper level? my cat meows around mealtimes but she never does when I have a migraine; she cuddles and headboops me until I’m able to get up and feed her”

Just a heads up: These examples may cause you to long for a cuddle from your pet.

what’s a big thing your pet does that makes you positive they understand/love you on a deeper level? my cat meows around mealtimes but she never does when I have a migraine; she cuddles and headboops me until I’m able to get up and feed her — Sammy Nickalls 🧚‍♀️ (@sammynickalls) February 27, 2019

Jaws seems to know when I’m feeling sad and always gets more affectionate/cuddly. He is a smart boy with high emotional intelligence pic.twitter.com/UtS67MPy2J — Chelsea Christian (@chelsea_xtian) February 28, 2019

This is a bit morning, but my girl Daisy waited until I got home before she passed away. I didn’t know it was coming, but she did, and she wanted us to be together when she went. She was the sweetest soul. pic.twitter.com/fTbDY2Rgdw — Kristin B (@catladyfurever) February 28, 2019

Lilo can sense when I’m on the brink of a panic attack. She’ll sit in front of me and either lean all of her weight against me, or she’ll nudge my hands until I pet her. She’s a living grounding technique! pic.twitter.com/QZHgzgtv7F — Alexis (@AlexisPos82) February 28, 2019

he has learned to speak both my love language (smothering snuggles, kisses, constant hugs) and my boyfriend’s (calm quiet mellow companionship) and adjusts depending on who he is with!! pic.twitter.com/HZ7r4RAOT3 — Morgan Finkelstein (@momofink) February 28, 2019

pajamas is very good about being patient and affectionate when she can tell I’m in a low spot. she maintains contact in such a reassuring way pic.twitter.com/SHjKKLDxlk — case face (@case_face) February 28, 2019

During the day, Richmond isn’t much of a cuddler & he can be a pretty grumpy guy. Buuuut as soon as I get into bed & turn the lights out, he gets under the covers, flops down near my feet, & falls asleep with his little paws up against the soles of my feet. It’s very comforting! pic.twitter.com/XL0k8j9wmb — Katie (@katiematie88) February 28, 2019

I had a knee accident and my cat Toby wouldn’t leave my side while I was in pain. He kept resting his chin on my knee to purr on it. He also would walk along beside me looking up at me, slowing down to wait for me to catch up when I was on crutches 😭 pic.twitter.com/ItPC7YoKJx — Ashley Cornall (@ashleycornall) February 28, 2019

Special Agent Cooper likes to put one paw (doesn’t matter which one) on me while I’m on the sofa. He seems to be saying “Hey, I know we both need personal space sometimes. Just know I love you and don’t forget I’m here if you need me.” 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bGotVcQYWD — Alex Mills (@MousyBetty) February 28, 2019

I tend to talk out loud when I’m writing up my daily case notes, and when there’s a pause or lull, they’ll meow, as if encouraging me. Only time they meow, unless it’s time for treats 🤷🏻‍♀️😽 pic.twitter.com/15vbu1ZgZb — Stephanie 🎀 (@MamaSnicks) February 28, 2019















