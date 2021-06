“Specifically” and “probably” are the most irritating mispronounced words.

A new survey of 2,000 people found 35 per cent said “pacifically” used instead of “specifically” was the most annoying mistake.

A quarter felt “expresso” instead of “espresso” was a major bugbear, while 19 per cent of people surveyed were irritated by “art-ick” being said rather than “arctic”.