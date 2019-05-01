Penneys' occasion wear arrives just in time for summer

Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, anniversary, christening, communion, confirmation, or you’re heading to the Galway Races this July, there’s no doubt that ‘special occasion’ season is upon us.

June, July and August are consistently the most popular months to get married, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

While these occasions are usually the best of times, you also don’t notice the costs adding up: from getting gifts, organising accommodation, transport, and everything in between.

Luckily, Penneys have revealed their new ‘occasion’ range just in time, with special emphasis on ethereal vibes and spring colours, so shopping for an outfit doesn’t totally have to break the bank.

Here’s a look at the collection:

Grey check blazer, €40; Grey trousers, €20

Blue stretch blazer, €40; Blue Stretch suit trouser, €20

Halter top, €11; Yellow Midi Skirt, €13

Cowel top, €9; Midi Skirt, €13

Yellow maxi dress, €22

Maxi dress, €22