Owners of the adventurous puppy, who took a solo trip from Sallins to Dublin via train yesterday, has come forward.

The doggo arrived at Heuston Station at 8:40 am shot to fame after rail staff decided to reach out on their various social media platforms to ask anyone if they recognised the black and tan coloured dog.

“Anyone lost their dog? We have this little fella in Heuston. He was found on the 08:46 Sallins – Heuston. Help us find the owner,” they Tweeted at the time, along with videos and updates.

With the power of social media, the brave pup, named Hamish by staff, captured the hearts of the nation.

He even went on to earn his own segment on RTÉ Six One News and trend ahead of Angela Merkel.

Thankfully, over 24 hours later, the owners have come forward with a major twist – his real name is Tyson.

As it was discovered that Tyson wasn’t microchipped, My Lovely Horse Rescue have offered to do the honours “so if he goes wandering again, he can be found”.

Irish Rail also confirmed that for the “movie rights are exorbitant” for Hamish’s big adventure.

Watch this space for a family reunion.

