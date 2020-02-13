We at Beat are always looking for excuses to get away from it all on a spa weekend…

Be it a chill girls weekend away or a date with your significant other, nothing relaxes the mind quite like an afternoon of hydrotherapy, facemasks and fine food.

So, if you were toying with the idea of heading away for a weekend in the South East, where would you go?

We’ve teamed up with the peeps at its4women.ie to bring you our top spa break picks from across the region!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cliff House Hotel (@cliffhousehotel) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:21pm PST

2. Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Juliet (@mountjulietestate) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

3. Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey, Co. Wexford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort (@seafieldhotel) on Jan 31, 2019 at 7:35am PST

4. Lyrath Estate & Spa, Kilkenny City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyrath Estate (@lyrathestate) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:15am PST

5. Hotel Minella, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Minella (@hotelminella) on Oct 3, 2019 at 12:04pm PDT

6. Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Co. Carlow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Wolseley Hotel (@mountwolseley) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:32am PST

7. Monart Spa, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monart Spa (@monartspa) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:13am PST

8. Brandon House Hotel Solas Croí Spa, New Ross, Co. Wexford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Hevia (@carolinehevia) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

9. Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDM Wedding Films (@mdmvideo) on Mar 20, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

10. The Horse & Jockey Hotel and Spa, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horse and Jockey Hotel (@horseandjockeyhotel) on May 27, 2019 at 4:18am PDT

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie