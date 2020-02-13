We at Beat are always looking for excuses to get away from it all on a spa weekend…
Be it a chill girls weekend away or a date with your significant other, nothing relaxes the mind quite like an afternoon of hydrotherapy, facemasks and fine food.
So, if you were toying with the idea of heading away for a weekend in the South East, where would you go?
We’ve teamed up with the peeps at its4women.ie to bring you our top spa break picks from across the region!
2. Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny
3. Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey, Co. Wexford
4. Lyrath Estate & Spa, Kilkenny City
5. Hotel Minella, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
6. Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Co. Carlow
7. Monart Spa, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
8. Brandon House Hotel Solas Croí Spa, New Ross, Co. Wexford
9. Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford City
10. The Horse & Jockey Hotel and Spa, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
