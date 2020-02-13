We at Beat are always looking for excuses to get away from it all on a spa weekend…

Be it a chill girls weekend away or a date with your significant other, nothing relaxes the mind quite like an afternoon of hydrotherapy, facemasks and fine food.

So, if you were toying with the idea of heading away for a weekend in the South East, where would you go?

We’ve teamed up with the peeps at its4women.ie to bring you our top spa break picks from across the region!


via GIPHY
1. Cliff House Hotel Ardmore, Co. Waterford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cliff House Hotel (@cliffhousehotel) on

2. Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mount Juliet (@mountjulietestate) on

3. Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey, Co. Wexford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort (@seafieldhotel) on

4. Lyrath Estate & Spa, Kilkenny City

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lyrath Estate (@lyrathestate) on

5. Hotel Minella, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hotel Minella (@hotelminella) on

6. Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Co. Carlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mount Wolseley Hotel (@mountwolseley) on

7. Monart Spa, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monart Spa (@monartspa) on

8. Brandon House Hotel Solas Croí Spa, New Ross, Co. Wexford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carol Hevia (@carolinehevia) on

9. Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford City 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MDM Wedding Films (@mdmvideo) on

10. The Horse & Jockey Hotel and Spa, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Horse and Jockey Hotel (@horseandjockeyhotel) on

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie

Share it: