Oh, how we miss eating out…
Over the last few months, we’ve all realised how good we have it when it comes to dining options in the South East. From traditional Irish grub to tapas and Asian street food, we’re utterly spoilt for choice.
While we’ll have to wait until at least June 29th before we can enjoy our favourite food on-premises again, there’s a whole host of restaurants delving into the world of takeaway service.
We’ve teamed up with its4women.ie to let you in on some of our favourites…
Waterford
Momo / McKenna Guides Best 100 Restaurants in Ireland / Call: 051 581 509; Rhino
Loko / Sunday Independent Top 10 Takeouts in Ireland, May 2020 / Call: 051-841 040; Just Eat
Kyoto Asian Street Food / Just Eat Shortlisted Best Japanese Takeaway, 2019 / Call: 051-854 762; Just Eat
Everetts / Best Newcomer in Ireland, RAI Awards, 2019 / Call: 051 325 174; everetts.ie
Kilkenny
Truffles / Best Casual Dining Leinster, 2018 / Call: 056 770 2748; trufflesrestaurant.ie
Sams Pizza and Pasta / Call: 056 781 8022; samskilkenny.com
Cafe La Coco / Best Café in the Leinster, 2020 / Order @on-premises takeaway hatch
Carlow:
Mimosas Bar de Tapas / Irish Restaurant Awards Best Wine Experience, Customer Service – Carlow / Call: 059 917 0888; flipdish
Lennons @Visual / McKenna’s Guides Best Restaurants In Ireland / Call: 059 917 9245
Wexford
Mi Asian Street Food Wexford & Gorey / The Food Awards, Best Asian Food – Nominated, 2019 / Call: 053 919 8678; mistreetfood.ie
Crust Pizza / McKenna’s Guides Best Restaurants In Ireland / Call: 053 912 3685
Tipperary
Ranna Ghor, Thurles / Tripadvisor’s highest-rated Tipperary Restaurant / Call: 050 458 401; rannaghor.ie
Dooks Fine Foods / Irish Restaurant Awards Winners 2019: Tipperary, Best Newcomer/ Call: 052 613 0828; [email protected]
This content is brought to you by its4women.ie