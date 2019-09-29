Organisers believe more lonely hearts than ever before have come to Lisdoonvarna looking for love.

It’s the last day of the Matchmaking Festival, and locals say they can’t remember a busier year.

Although there might have been some shifting and drifting, it was all business for this couple..

Some 80-thousand people have been through the Co. Clare town over the last five weeks.

Festival spokeswoman Julie Carr says Tinder can’t hold a candle to the old-fashioned way of making a match.