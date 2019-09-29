Organisers believe more lonely hearts than ever before have come to Lisdoonvarna looking for love.
It’s the last day of the Matchmaking Festival, and locals say they can’t remember a busier year.
Although there might have been some shifting and drifting, it was all business for this couple..
Live marriage proposal -only in lisdoonvarna #lisdoonvarna #matchmaking #festival #findlove #marriage #love pic.twitter.com/kb4tUiv2Cs
— Matchmaking Ireland (@lisdoonfestival) September 16, 2018
Some 80-thousand people have been through the Co. Clare town over the last five weeks.
Festival spokeswoman Julie Carr says Tinder can’t hold a candle to the old-fashioned way of making a match.