Remember that TikTok phenomenon where only some people, particularly females, could only hold a stool to their chest when their head was against a wall?

Well, there’s a new, even stranger kid on the block in the form of a bizarre noise only a small number of people can make with their ears.

A tweet, which recently went viral, refers to a science column from 1973 that details a low rumbling noise that just some people can make voluntarily inside their ears.

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, you probably can’t make the sound, but for context here’s how people on Twitter who can make the sound describe it…


So, can you make this sound?

