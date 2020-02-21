Remember that TikTok phenomenon where only some people, particularly females, could only hold a stool to their chest when their head was against a wall?

Well, there’s a new, even stranger kid on the block in the form of a bizarre noise only a small number of people can make with their ears.

A tweet, which recently went viral, refers to a science column from 1973 that details a low rumbling noise that just some people can make voluntarily inside their ears.

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, you probably can’t make the sound, but for context here’s how people on Twitter who can make the sound describe it…

Yup.

I rather like the ability to summon and control the distant roar of rocket engines any time I like. Also (slightly) attenuates loud high frequency noises. — James Garry (@jrcgarry) February 17, 2020

To me it sounds like when there’s a big thunderstorm and the thunder is just lowly rolling around in the sky forever with only tiny flashes of lightning that don’t leave the clouds — 💜baapi mishiike💚 (@turtlelaughing) February 18, 2020

So, can you make this sound?