On this day in 2001, the world first witnessed Timmy, Wanda and Cosmo grace our TV screens on Nickelodeon.

The cartoon series followed 10-year-old Timmy go through life with the help of his Fairy God Parents.

Of course, along the way came meme-worthy segments and TikTok songs that would allow the show live far beyond its years.

The Fairly Odd Parents ran for 10 seasons and 161 episodes and extended to a movie series seeing Drake Bell star as Timmy Turner in 2011.

TikTok has now gotten its hands on segments from the hit Nickelodeon show including the ‘My Shiny Teeth and Me’ song, Doug Dimmadome and the proof of Fairy God Parents.