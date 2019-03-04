Nile Rodgers & Chic are set to return to Dublin for a summer show at St Anne’s Park.

Having sold out Malahide Castle and the RDS last year, the disco legends are set to return to the capital for the June Bank Holiday, playing St Anne’s Park on June 2.

The show is set to feature a string of hits including Le Freak, Everybody Dance and Good Times.

The band will be joined by special guests Kaiser Chiefs for the summer show.

The indie-rock stars have been topping charts since 2005 with early hits like I Predict A Riot and Ruby right up to recent singles Parachute and Coming Home.

Kaiser Chiefs are set to release new music this year.

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & Chic go on sale on Friday, March 8, at 9am.

