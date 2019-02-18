New York City has unveiled novel anti-discrimination guidelines to ensure people do not have their hairstyles held against them.

The guidelines released by the city’s Human Rights Commission were first reported by The New York Times, which said they are believed to be the first such measures nationwide.

They enable people to seek fines and other remedies if they have been harassed or punished in workplaces, schools or public spaces because of their hair texture or style.

The guidance says New Yorkers have the right to “maintain natural hair or hairstyles that are closely associated with their racial, ethnic or cultural identities”.

The protections apply to everyone but were prompted largely by what the commission called “racist stereotypes that black hairstyles are unprofessional”.

Hair nets can still be required for health and safety reasons.

PA

