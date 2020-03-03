A new hands-free greeting has gone viral on social media amid fears over the coronavirus.

A video of the “Wuhan shake,” named after the city in China where the virus originated, was first shared on social media last week.

In the clip, a man wearing a face mask greets his friends by tapping his feet against theirs.

In these scary times of the #coronavirus perhaps the #wuhanshake is what’s needed? Whatcha think, will you start greeting peple this way instead of shaking their hands? #adaptorperish pic.twitter.com/olg2PbFie5 — Timothy Sykes (@timothysykes) March 2, 2020

The video, has been viewed more than 34,000 times.