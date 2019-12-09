This year’s GOAL Miles, which will be staged at more than 130 locations nationwide over the Christmas and New Year period.

The popular fundraiser, which marks its 37th anniversary this year, regularly attracts tens of thousands of participants, who run, jog or walk a Mile for GOAL over the festive period and help the aid agency raise funds and awareness for their programmes across the developing world.

Apart from the many village, town and city venues across the country, companies and businesses at Cherrywood and EastPoint business parks are forming a unique partnership on December 19th by staging their own pre-Christmas GOAL Mile events before they break-up for the Christmas period.

GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh, says the GOAL Miles have become so popular over the past 37 years that they have become part of many people’s Christmas tradition.

“The GOAL Mile event has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1982,” she said. “Over the past three-and-a-half decades, it has become an integral part of Christmas for thousands of families.

“We are so thankful to all our organisers and participants throughout the country. Without their continued support, we know that these events simply would not happen, and people would not have the opportunity to take part and contribute towards our work. Last year, more than 50,000 people took part in Miles over the Christmas period, raising more than €200,000 for our work overseas.”

All funds raised from the 2019 GOAL Mile will go towards GOAL’s most pressing work in the developing world. The agency is currently responding to protracted and sudden onset emergencies in Syria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zimbabwe and several other locations.

All GOAL Mile are detailed and listed at www.goalmile.org.