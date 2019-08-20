Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee+

As 32 lovely ladies prepare for the Rose of Tralee this week, 29 doggos and three cats, are in the running to be crowned this year’s Nose of Tralee.

Over 1,000 pets entered the Pet Sitter’s competition, now in its sixth year, and county-by-county the finalists have been revealed.

It’s now up to you to decide who you think should take this year’s crown.

Voting open until August 27 at 5pm, all you need is an email address.

Along with the title of Nose of Tralee 2019, the winner will receive €200 pet sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher, a photo Shoot with David Macauley Photography including canvas image, a €150 online voucher for Pet Connection Pet Store and a Furbo pet camera.

The runner-up will receive a €100 pet sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher and a €75 online voucher for Pet Connection.

For more information and to read their adorable bios, visit www.NoseOfTralee.com

Without further ado, here are your finalists.

Antrim – Kuna

Armagh – Roy the Boy

Carlow – ROMI

Cavan – Sparkis

Clare – Frankie

Cork – Ralph

Derry – Gatsby

Donegal – Murphy Mc Closkey

Down – Bonnie Blue

Dublin – Teddy

Fermanagh – Bramble

Galway – Alfie (moon)

Kerry – Butterball

Kildare – Mia

Kilkenny – Alfie

Laois – Toby

Leitrim – Murphy

Limerick – Polo

Longford – Misty

Louth – Mitzy

Mayo – Harley

Meath – Poppy

Monaghan – Murray

Offaly – Rocket

Roscommon – Sadhbh

Sligo – George (aka Wonky Ear)

Tipperary – Mia

Tyrone – Buddy

Waterford – Blaze

Westmeath – Sniffles

Wexford – Monty

Wicklow – Poco