Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee+

As 32 lovely ladies prepare for the Rose of Tralee this week, 29 doggos and three cats, are in the running to be crowned this year’s Nose of Tralee.
Over 1,000 pets entered the Pet Sitter’s competition, now in its sixth year, and county-by-county the finalists have been revealed.
It’s now up to you to decide who you think should take this year’s crown.
Voting open until August 27 at 5pm, all you need is an email address.
Along with the title of Nose of Tralee 2019, the winner will receive €200 pet sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher, a photo Shoot with David Macauley Photography including canvas image, a €150 online voucher for Pet Connection Pet Store and a Furbo pet camera.
The runner-up will receive a €100 pet sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher and a €75 online voucher for Pet Connection.
For more information and to read their adorable bios, visit www.NoseOfTralee.com
Without further ado, here are your finalists.
Antrim – Kuna
Armagh – Roy the Boy
Carlow – ROMI
Cavan – Sparkis
Clare – Frankie
Cork – Ralph
Derry – Gatsby
Donegal – Murphy Mc Closkey
Down – Bonnie Blue
Dublin – Teddy
Fermanagh – Bramble
Galway – Alfie (moon)
Kerry – Butterball
Kildare – Mia
Kilkenny – Alfie
Laois – Toby
Leitrim – Murphy
Limerick – Polo
Longford – Misty
Louth – Mitzy
Mayo – Harley
Meath – Poppy
Monaghan – Murray
Offaly – Rocket
Roscommon – Sadhbh
Sligo – George (aka Wonky Ear)
Tipperary – Mia
Tyrone – Buddy
Waterford – Blaze
Westmeath – Sniffles
Wexford – Monty
Wicklow – Poco