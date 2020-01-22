For so long Ireland has been left out of the joy of having one of the most famous sauces.

That is until now, of course. The prayers of Big Mac fans have finally been answered.

For the first time ever, customers in Ireland will be able to buy the infamous Big Mac sauce separately as a dip from next month.

A limited run of the special sauce will hit Maccy D’s from 12th February at 50c per pot.

A McDonald’s spokesman told The Sun: ‘A limited run of the pots will go on sale and is expected to quickly sell out with restaurant staff prepped for bulk orders and big queues.

According to the Evening Standard, the pots of sauce will have a 7 day shelf life so you can spice up your cooking with the mayo, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard with vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika mix of dreams.

Big bottles of the sauce are available, however only in the United States and cost £23 on eBay.