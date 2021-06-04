Photo Credit: Manu

By Cillian Doyle.

An amazing work of art was engraved onto a Wexford beach during the week.

Completed by Manu, the sand artist engraved the Celtic design at Dollar Bay’s Beach at Duncannon, Co. Wexford.

It was the first time Manu, who’s designed sandart for eight years, completed a piece at Dollar Bay which took 6 hours to complete.

According to Celtic Wedding Rings, the knot designs “are complete loops that have no start or finish” and could be said to “represent eternity whether this means loyalty, faith, friendship or love.”

Manu took to Facebook to share these stunning pictures of his design!

Manu is no stranger to the South East, the Southamerican born German is based in Waterford, where he has completed work on The Copper Coast, located at Knockmahon, Bunmahon, Co. Waterford.