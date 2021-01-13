A man found himself fighting for his life last month when a popped pimple under his lip sparked a severe infection.

Mr Chen from Jiangsu Province in China popped the pesky spot only to notice his lip swell up almost immediately afterwards.

The man then developed a fever and a swollen mouth before the infection spread to his lungs where double pneumonia took hold.

Thankfully, Mr Chen pulled through following a lengthy stay in Intensive Care.

The Daily Mail reports that a doctor who treated Mr Chen has warned against poping spots or acne inside an area dubbed the “triangle of death.”

Squeezing spots in this area, which runs from the lips to the top of the nose, poses a health risk because veins in this region lead back to our cavernous sinus – meaning dirty hands can in some instances cause infection, leading to cavernous sinus thrombosis, meningitis or even a brain abscess.

The chances of such a complication are extremely rare, but if you are tempted to pop a spot in this area the advice is to press a hot towel against the skin for one minute before applying acne cream. Simple!

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels