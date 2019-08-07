Love Island winner Greg O’ Shea is due to arrive home this morning.

The 24-year-old Limerick native is expected to land at Shannon Airport before midday.

Greg – who is an Irish Rugby 7s player – won the summer’s biggest reality TV show with his partner Amber Gill from Newcastle.

He is expected to return to rugby training after the celebrations.

We can’t wait to welcome Greg home tomorrow at 11.20 @ShannonAirport! We think he’s due time to relax with a nice cup of tea. We’ll see you next week for preseason in Coonagh. Feel free to bring @AmberRoseGill out for a visit. #LoveIslandCoonagh 🎥 @PrismDigital_ie pic.twitter.com/faf4DzlkfD — Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) August 6, 2019