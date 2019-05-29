A cultural shift in Irish music is apparent.

Festival line-ups announce urban acts from her at home and afar in an attempt to satisfy the now insatiable appetite of Irish festival revelers.

The scene in Ireland is healthier than it’s ever been – Irish hip-hop and urban acts are finally at the forefront, coming through with confidence and world class quality.

When did it all change? What were the biggest struggles facing these artists here? What does the future hold for this genre in Ireland?

Emma’s been exploring these questions with Mango x Mathman, Jafaris, Erica Cody, Tebi Rex, Soulé, Chasing Abbey, along with Ivan Klucka of Diffusion Lab, and Beat’s Head of Music Niall Power.

Catch up on ‘The Urban Myth – A New Éire’ here: