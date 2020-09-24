Are you a serious Lidl fan?

Store Lidl is on the lookout for their biggest fan to be the face of their merchandise.

Following on from the mad scenes when they launched Lidl branded trainers, the company have launched their new range of Lidl merchandise set for stores towards the end of this year.

On top of the merch, Lidl is looking for someone to become the face of the brand and have launched a competition to find their model.

If interested, you simply have to comment underneath their post and your face could be on a billboard!

Lidl’s Next Top Model 🤩 Our much awaited Lidl merch blew up a few months ago and we’re excited to announce it’s dropping… Posted by Lidl Ireland on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“Lidl’s Next Top Model 🤩 Our much awaited Lidl merch blew up a few months ago and we’re excited to announce it’s dropping later this year and we need a real Lidl fan to help show it off!

“The winning customer will be featured wearing the gear on our social media channels, in our famous weekly leaflet AND on a billboard – take that, Kendall Jenner.

“All you have to do is let us know in the comments of the post why you’re Lidl’s BIGGEST fan!

“The competition is open until next Wednesday when we’ll then be looking to do an outdoor, socially distant shoot.”