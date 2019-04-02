Typical Ireland – last week temperatures across the country reached a sunny 13 degrees and today, a mere three days later, Met Eireann issues a status yellow warning.

The frost and ice warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Louth until this afternoon but a video posted by KerryClimbing.ie shows the Kingdom under a blanket of snow.

The climbers safely reached the summit of Carrauntoohil in which they described as a “super snowy day on the top of Ireland”.

“With the wind picking up and forecast for it to get quite strong this afternoon we will now make our descent,” they added in the post.

A huge well done to today’s clients who are chuffed to have summited Ireland’s highest mountain in the snow with the safety of a guide from KerryClimbing.ie

The experienced climbers warn anyone venturing into the MacGillycuddys Reeks should ensure that they are properly equipped for winter conditions and, if inexperienced, should hire a qualified mountain guide.

