It’s almost that time of year again!
The date and time for this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed.
The annual show is set to take place from 21:35 on 27th November on RTÉ One.
Taking to social media, the national broadcaster RTÉ made the announcement with Ryan Tubridy calling it “the most important toy show ever”.
The video detailing the news shows Tubridy in his festive gear preparing for the Christmas show.
“Christmas is not cancelled! Yeah, we went there, we used the C word.
“Gather together (just within your own household or online of course!) and join us as we get ready for possibly the most important Toy Show ever.”
“It’s been a very strange year and that’s why, this Christmas is so important.
“It’s also why this year’s Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time.
“We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be playing with toys and we’re going to be having lots and lots and lots of fun.
“So we need you to gather together and join us and let’s make Christmas…Christmas.”