Kilkenny has been named as one of the most haunted places in Europe.

Website Travel+Leisure included the medieval city in their list for several reasons, citing the city’s importance as the location of Ireland’s first witch trial.

If you’re on the hunt for some ghostly figures, you’ll want to explore Kilkenny, Ireland. This Irish city has a storied past, filled with tragic events that allegedly left behind spirits that visitors still witness today. Kilkenny, located about 80 miles from Dublin, was the site of Ireland’s first witch trial. Another tragedy struck in 1763, when 16 people drowned in the river after a bridge collapsed during a flood. Today, people report seeing creepy figures in the River Nore that rise above the mist in the early morning.

Other locations that made the list are Poveglia Island in Italy, the Tower of London and Akershus Fortress – a Norwegian prison.

The news follows the sighting of a spooky figure in a selfie snapped by a tourist at the city’s famous Butterslip earlier this week.

So, what do you think? Does Kilkenny live up to its spooky status?

