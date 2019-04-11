‘Just your average day in Donadea’ according to Sophie Milner, who tweeted this video of her sister, Katie as she set out for a jog this morning.

As she left the house, the family noticed a few of goats in their garden.

So, in true millennial both sisters decided to snapchat the adventure approaching the animals.

“Guys, there’s loads of goats in my garden, I don’t know where the came from,” Katie told the camera as Sophie filmed from upstairs.

The goats had other plans.

Thankfully for Katie, her dog Montie came to the rescue and thankfully for us, they posted the footage of both sides of the story on Twitter.

The video, which has been retweeted nearly 3,000 times, has been viewed over 173,000 times.