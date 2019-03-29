April fools maybe only days away but this year, it’s not a joke.

Jägermeister has created Jäger Easter Eggs.

The liquor – that will make you shudder about past experiences but leaves you coming back for more – infused with creme and placed in a chocolate egg.

Tim Hawley, Innovation Controller at Jägermeister UK has said:

“The last three years we’ve been inundated with customers demanding the #JägerEgg, we’ve had everything from desperate DM’s to pleading phone calls.

It has personally kept me up at night thinking about all those people tossing and turning, dreaming of the#JägerEgg that never was – so this is for them

After their initial 250 eggs sold out within seconds, Jäger announced that will announce a restock on their socials soon.

Each gift pack retails for £9.99 and contains: two Jäger Eggs, two Jägermeister shot glasses a 10cl bottle of Jägermeister.

