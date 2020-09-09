By Kenneth Fox

Cirillo’s on Dublin’s Baggot Street has placed 16th in the ranking of Best European Pizzerias by the prestigious 50 Top Pizza guide to the best Italian and European Pizzerias.

The results are based on a survey by an anonymous judging visit and were announced online from Milan yesterday.

Speaking about the Dublin pizzeria, judges said: “The establishment, which is also a restaurant, was opened in 2016 by James Cirillo. He is of Italian origin; his mother is Irish, and his father is from Caserta in southern Italy.

“The atmosphere is more like that of a pub than a pizzeria, but there is no doubt about the product. The pizza is remarkably like the traditional Neapolitan pizza, well risen and, more importantly, well baked.

“There is an obsessive research into Italian products, from the tomatoes to the extra virgin olive oil.

“A real surprise was finding some excellent friarielli! The service is very attentive, the Italian spirit is all in the food and not flaunted in a folkloristic way. Obviously, a good selection of beers. The best in Dublin.”

Owner, James Cirillo also welcomed the news, saying:

“This is a huge achievement for Cirillo’s and particularly welcome right now. We take great pride in the quality of our ingredients and to have that acknowledged is wonderful!”

Cirillo’s offers authentic Italian food for lunch and dinner from concise, modern but authentic menus of antipasti, pasta dishes and wood-fired pizzas. Pasta, breads, pizza dough and ice creams are all made fresh in house every day.

The pizza oven was imported from Naples and burns a blend of Irish oak and ash. The pizza dough is slow proved for 30 hours using a recipe from the Head Pizzaiolo Daniele Accardo.

Another Irish pizzeria also made the list of the top 50 pizzas in Europe. The Dough Bros on Middle Street in Galway came 22nd on the list, ahead of a pizzeria from Lisbon.

You can check out the full top 50 list here.