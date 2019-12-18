By Anna O’Donoghue

An Irish punter has placed a record bet on President Donald Trump to win the 2020 US Presidential Election – just hours before Democratic lawmakers are expected to approve two impeachment charges against him.

Bookmaker Paddy Power revealed how a customer based in Cork marched into one of the bookmakers and placed a bet at odds of 10/11.

This means if Trump is re-elected they will take home €47,727.27, making it the single biggest bet they have taken so far on the 2020 US Presidential Election.

“This superfan is clearly confident all will remain peachy for President Trump,” spokesman Paddy Power said.

It’s the single biggest bet we have seen on market to date, giving me one more reason to cry like a giant angry baby if he’s re-elected

Joe Biden (6/1) is his nearest rival in the 2020 US Presidential Election market.

Meanwhile, according to the bookies, it’s odds-on (1/6) that Trump will complete his first term in office.

And at a price of 1/10, they make it a 90.9% chance that the Senate will vote to convict Donald Trump following the outcome of today’s proceedings.

If he ultimately swerves impeachment as expected, bookie Paddy Power will face a six-figure sum payout but they revealed that they stand to lose far more if things play out in the reverse.

Adding: “If Donald Trump becomes the third US President to be impeached, the sound you’ll hear is the cacophony of champagne corks being fired into the Dublin sky over Power Tower – despite the financial loss”