The country’s largest specialist pet retailer has today launched their search to find Ireland’s 2019 Puppy of the Year. Limerick City was the chosen location for the launch, as for the past two years, puppies from the county have taken home the coveted Puppy of the Year title and featured in national campaigns for Petmania.

In the lead up to the launch of the Puppy of the Year competition, Petmania conducted a survey with hundreds of Irish pet parents and the country’s best loved doggy breeds have been revealed.

Ireland’s best loved breeds:

Bichon Frise Yorkshire Terrier Mixed Breed Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Shih Tzu West Highland White Terrier Jack Russell Terrier Cocker Spaniel Golden Retriever Cavachon

Petmania continue to encourage people who are considering bringing a new four-legged friend into their life to think adoption or fostering. The specialist pet retailer has a number of adoption centre partners across the country and they also provide free Puppy Parent Classes to new puppy owners.

Over the next two months, through public voting and a grand final dog show which will take place in Limerick, Ireland’s largest independently owned pet retailer in association with sponsors BETA will identify the puppy who will become the face of the brand for 2019/2020. The winning puppy will receive a top prize worth over €1500 and in-store entries will open on Saturday, April 6th 2018.

The competition is now in its fifth year and in 2018 record numbers of puppies from across the country were nominated by their pet parents. Emily Miller, Petmania’s Kilkenny-based Marketing Manager, says “We are excited to launch our fifth ever Puppy of the Year competition. We unofficially refer to Limerick as Ireland’s capital of cute having seen two past winners from the county take home the Puppy of the Year title.”

To be eligible, puppies must be under the age of one from on Saturday 6th April 2019. Once entries open, there will be three weeks to register puppies in any of Petmania’s 12 nationwide stores.

There will be two rounds of public votes, and twelve regional puppies will be chosen to represent their local Petmania store. The overall winning puppy will then be chosen and crowned the winner at a special event in Limerick City in June 2019.

Share it:













Don't Miss