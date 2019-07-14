Ireland will experience a partial lunar eclipse 50 years to the day since the 1969 Moon landing.

On Tuesday night almost two thirds of the Moon will be hidden in the Earth’s shadow.

The event will take place from just before 10pm until midnight.

David Moore from Astronomy Ireland says this partial eclipse is the best we’ll see for a number of years.

“It will be over two years before we have another eclipse of the moon. It won’t be as good as this one either.”

“So we’re telling people to make the most of this one that nicely celebrates the anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing.”