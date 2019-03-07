Hozier made some New York commuters’ day when he surprised them with a performance at a subway station.

The Wicklow native performed tracks from his new album ‘Wasteland, Baby!’

A group of backing singers assisted him at the Rockefeller Centre subway station.

It didn’t take long for a crowd to form…

Taking to his own Instagram, Hozier wrote “Dropped in on some New Yorkers’ commute home tonight for a quick subway session. Full video in the stories! #wastelandbaby”

Check out the performance here:

