Between restaurant closures and shop shutdowns now is a pretty difficult time to get your mam something special for Mother’s Day.

But don’t fear. We’ve come up with these easy and safe ways to indulge your mam this Mother’s Day!

Write her a letter: We just don’t do things like this enough anymore. Be sure to dial-up the soppiness and make it as sentimental as possible!



Share your Netflix password: Nothing says love in the 21st century quite like sharing a Netflix password.



Make her a Spotify Playlist: Remember the tunes the fam listened to while driving around in the car years ago? Now’s the time to compile them for a proper nostalgia trip.

Home spa day: If you’re still at home with the parents, don your dressing gowns, get the facemasks out and light-up those scented candles. It’s about time she escaped from all this COVID-19 madness.

Make her favourite dinner: Again, this is one for those living at home. Chances are she’s made you enough dinners in the past, so why not treat her to a delicious Sunday roast with all the trimmings? You’ll get some too, sure what mammy would leave you go hungry?!

Get her a wine subscription! Does your mam love a tipple of vino? Several Irish companies deliver monthly tasting packs to your door so your mam need never fear running a bit low if she can’t get out to the shops!