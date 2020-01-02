Google’s most searched for results for 2019 have been revealed and it turns out everyone wanted to know how to boil an egg.

The trends have been broken down into categories- from Movies, People, Recipes and more.

The top search beginning with ‘How to’ was, surprisingly, ‘how to boil an egg’, followed by ‘how to vote’ and ‘how to pronounce psalm’.

The top searched for movies were Joker, The Irishman and Advengers Endgame.

Overall, the most popular search on google was ‘Rugby World Cup’, followed by ‘Gay Byrne’ and ‘Storm Lorenzo’.

For searches beginning with ‘What is…’, the top three were ‘What is the backstop’, ‘What is area 51’ and ‘What is a dead ting’.

Here’s the complete list below:

Overall searches

Rugby World Cup

Gay Byrne

Storm Lorenzo

Game of Thrones

Brendan Grace

Cameron Boyce

EU Election results

Shane Lowry

Joker

Luke Perry

How to

How to boil an egg

How to vote

How to pronounce psalm

How to lose belly fat

How to solve a rubix cube

People

Shane Lowry

James Charles

Boris Johnson

Katie Taylor

Maria Bailey

What is

What is the backstop

What is area 51

What is a dead ting

What is fracking

What is Brexit