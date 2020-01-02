Google’s most searched for results for 2019 have been revealed and it turns out everyone wanted to know how to boil an egg.
The trends have been broken down into categories- from Movies, People, Recipes and more.
The top search beginning with ‘How to’ was, surprisingly, ‘how to boil an egg’, followed by ‘how to vote’ and ‘how to pronounce psalm’.
The top searched for movies were Joker, The Irishman and Advengers Endgame.
Overall, the most popular search on google was ‘Rugby World Cup’, followed by ‘Gay Byrne’ and ‘Storm Lorenzo’.
For searches beginning with ‘What is…’, the top three were ‘What is the backstop’, ‘What is area 51’ and ‘What is a dead ting’.
Here’s the complete list below:
Overall searches
Rugby World Cup
Gay Byrne
Storm Lorenzo
Game of Thrones
Brendan Grace
Cameron Boyce
EU Election results
Shane Lowry
Joker
Luke Perry
How to
How to boil an egg
How to vote
How to pronounce psalm
How to lose belly fat
How to solve a rubix cube
People
Shane Lowry
James Charles
Boris Johnson
Katie Taylor
Maria Bailey
What is
What is the backstop
What is area 51
What is a dead ting
What is fracking
What is Brexit