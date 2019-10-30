A couple in the UK say they were horrified to discover what they claim is a “human tooth” in their Chinese takeaway.

When Dave Burrows and Stephanie McDonough from Worchester sat down to their favourite dish, little did they know their go-to takeaway would be less nosh and more nasher.

It is unknown if the find, which they’re “90% certain” is of human origin, came from the takeaway or the establishment’s supply chain.

When the couple called the takeaway to complain, bosses insisted the find was simply animal grizzle or… an onion.

The couple has yet to receive an apology from the takeaway, which is due for an inspection from council officials on the matter this Friday.

Image: Stephanie McDonough, Facebook