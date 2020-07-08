Hollywood’s very own Mark Wahlberg stunned 6th class students in Ballymacarbry Primary School in County Waterford after he delivered a graduation video message to the group last week.

The video, which was arranged by school principal Michael O’Ryan, also features Johnny B of The 2 Johnnies, Judi Curtain, Niall Quinn and Gordan D’arcy.

Wahlberg said: “I heard from your headmaster Mr O Ryan that you are a lovely bunch but missed out on all your final term and all the nice things like confirmation, graduation mass and many other things that you teachers Clara and Michael had planned. Undoubtedly you will always remember your final year at Ballymacarbery national school.”

However, Wahlberg’s appearance isn’t as random as it seems. The Hollywood star attends the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills where the principal of Ballymacarbery school, Michael J O Ryan’s uncle, is the parish priest. It sure is a small world!

The plucky principal reached out and was bowled over when he received a reply from the Hollywood legend.

Whatsmore The ‘Ted’ star even promised that he would one-day visit the Co. Waterford village.

“I have photos of your school and your class,” said Walhberg. “Wow, lovely to see such a happy group. Congratulations, God bless you, many many more to come. Look forward to meeting you all in person, I am coming. I don’t know exactly when or how but I am gonna make my way there, God bless you guys, congrats, love you.”

You can see the video in full below!