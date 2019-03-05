It’s here, Pancake Tuesday and we’ve got a bone to pick with the rest of the world.

Every year we pride ourselves on making the perfect pancake, taking time to find the perfect batter, testing the correct sugar to lemon ratio and taking time to frame the perfect Instagram shot.

And they STILL don’t compare to the pancakes created across the pond.

Why? Because American pancakes are thicker and fluffier than the recipe our mother’s passed on to us (which are crepés, different to pancakes).

So, this is our year – the year we try to make American-style fluffy pancakes, just like the ones at iHop.

Here’s how:

Ingredients:

135g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1/2tsp salt

2tbsp caster sugar

130ml milk

1 large egg lightly beaten

2tbsp melted butter or olive oil plus extra for cooking

Directions:

Sift flour, baking powder, salt and caster sugar into bowl. In a separate bowl/jug whisk together milk and egg, then whisk in melted butter.

Pour the milk mixture into the flour and using a fork beat until you have a smooth batter. Any lumps will soon disappear with some mixing.

Heat a nonstick pan over a medium heat and and some butter or oil. Add a ladle of batter or two for larger/thicker pancakes. Wait until the top of the pancake begins to bubble, then flip over and cook until both sides are golden brown.

Serve with topping of your choice.

