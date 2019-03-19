We love our mammies here at Beat.

Yes, they should be treated like absolute queens every other day of the year, but we should all make a special effort on Mother’s Day.

Rather than giving your mammy a hastily written card from the pound shop and a dubious Hopes, Dreams & Love scented candle (yes, they exist – Google it!) spend a little time and money on these gorgeous left field pressies.

1.Instax Mini 8:

The nostalgia will be real with this beauty. Starting at €89, these instant cameras come in a spectrum of colours from green to purple and plain old black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sulu Şeyler (@sulu.seyler) on Mar 8, 2019 at 11:34am PST

2. Dunbrody Cooking School:

We bet your mam is a secret admirer of Kevin Dundon’s nonchalant charm so surprise her with a cookery class at his Dunbrody Cookery School. Yes, it’s a little pricey at €175 but if your mam walks away from the lessons as an expert in Meditteranean cuisine it’s a win-win for you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dunbrody Country House Hotel (@dunbrodyhouse_ireland) on May 4, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

3.Netflix Subscription

Get mammy on the Netflix buzz by treating her to a twelve-month subscription. She’ll be acting like she is best mates with the Queer Eye crew in no time!

4. Brunch for Two:

Physical gifts are all well and good, but if you don’t get a chance to catch up with your mam on a regular basis, treat her to the greatest gift of all, time! Sunday brunch for two seems like the perfect opportunity for a chin wag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELBOURNE FOOD BABY (@melbfoodbaby) on Mar 12, 2019 at 12:18am PDT

5. Neutral Palette Kit:

If your mam is anything like mine, she’ll always go for a neutral eye look with Champagne, cream and copper shades. This set also includes darker and metallic hues if she wants to go for a little more drama.

6. Wooden Memorybox:

Preserve and showcase the memories that matter to you and your mother most with this gorgeous wooden memory box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Emma x (@loveemmadesign) on Mar 12, 2019 at 2:19am PDT

7. Family Tree:

We know, we know. Every mother has the same old tale that they have a little Spanish, Italian, or French ancestry.

Sure doesn’t Uncle Johnny tan up fierce easy? That’s the Spanish blood!

Prove once and for all that your family tree is more Macroom than Madrid with Ancestry’s excellent DNA kit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AncestryUK (@ancestryuk) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:00am PST

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie

