A very important cuddly toy went missing today in the South East, and we need your help to get him back to his owner.

‘Monkey’ went missing on the 1pm Tramore to Waterford bus today, and we think he may have been left behind when his owner Roan got to Waterford at 1.30pm.

He is a really important furry friend to his owner 6 year old Roan, because they are the exact same same age and he has had him since he was a baby!

If anyone thinks they’ve seen Monkey, or maybe picked him up today please, don’t hesitate to contact us on Social Media, you can call 051 849 102 or text 085 1029103.