First they took inspiration from Normal People with GAA shorts but now they’ve taken it a step further.

Gucci are now selling jeans with grass stains on the knees as part of their Autumn/Winter collection.

The jeans and dungarees will set you back over €600 for a pair which, according to their website, has a ‘grunge vibe’.

“This wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect,”


“Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.

“All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” program.

“Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

