First they took inspiration from Normal People with GAA shorts but now they’ve taken it a step further.

Gucci are now selling jeans with grass stains on the knees as part of their Autumn/Winter collection.

The jeans and dungarees will set you back over €600 for a pair which, according to their website, has a ‘grunge vibe’.

“This wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect,”

“Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.

“All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” program.

“Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden????? pic.twitter.com/XWcJf36xbi — 𝕜𝕚𝕞𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕠 (@kfjoanes) September 22, 2020

so Gucci is making jeans that has grass stains look for $1400 ?!?!? what is WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE! buy a pair of regular jeans and go outside for 10 minutes. done. — Joe_Maiz (@Joe_Maiz) September 22, 2020

hey @gucci After your grass stain jeans, I present Mud Stain Jeans As during corona, people cant go out and play in the field, so people can wear these and have post-game experiences. pic.twitter.com/83UAYe7gmi — Bissi Bhokali (@BissiBhokali) September 23, 2020

Gucci selling grass stained jeans for £600. They weren't Gucci but as a kid playing Football with mates I had many pairs of trousers that looked like that, at a fraction of the price. pic.twitter.com/CT012r5N86 — Andrew (@officialDB3K) September 22, 2020