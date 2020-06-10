Normal People has put Ireland in the map in more than one sense.

The show, based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, follows the lives of two Irish teenagers making their way from secondary school in Sligo to the halls of Trinity.

Stars such as James Corden and Kourtney Kardashian have voiced their love for the show and now, so too has the huge fashion brand Gucci.

Looking very similar to a pair of Mayo GAA shorts, the luxury brand has now released a pair of fashion shorts for €550.

Even O’Neill’s have weighed in on the surprise turn, saying that they’re not surprised high-end brands are starting to sell GAA-inspired shorts for highly inflated prices.

Those Gucci shorts are literally just the Mayo shorts pic.twitter.com/bayjmF4SuX — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) June 9, 2020

Describing the shorts online, the brand describes them complete with an elastic waistband and drawstring.

“Crafted from waterproof nylon, these swim shorts are completed by an elastic waistband with drawstring. The green and red Web ribbon runs down the sides and gives them an athletic feel with the Gucci jacquard label.”

Taking to Twitter, people all over the country have been laughing off the fact that GAA wear has now become a fashion statement around the world.

I remember watching Des Bishop discuss how O'Neill's shorts would never be the height of fashion… Fast forward to 20 fuckin 20 and here we have it. Paul mescal and Gucci are taking them there 🤣👌🏻

O'Neill's won't charge ye 550 quid for theirs though 🙈😅 pic.twitter.com/MFF4WtgR6C — LottieBee 🇮🇪🍀 (@LottieBee3) June 9, 2020

those gucci o'neills shorts are culchie appropriation — emily 🙂 (@emiltae) June 9, 2020

Imagine Gucci selling GAA shorts for 550 quid when literally every house in Ireland has at least 3 pairs stuck in the back of a drawer somewhere…if you ever wanted to make a depop selling mouldy GAA shorts, now is the time thanks to Paul Mescal — Hazel F. (@Hazel_849) June 9, 2020

I think @ONeills1918 should sue — Pádraic Toomey (@News2mey) June 9, 2020

Earlier this week, Pieta House announced that over €70,000 was raised for the charity after Paul Mescal donated his chain for a charity raffle.

The Co Kildare actor donated the necklace to the charity last month, and more than 4,000 people entered the draw.

Brian McEvoy from the fundraising department of Pieta House says it has been a brilliant success.

He says: “Thank you very much to Paul Mescal he has been a fantastic supporter of Pieta House.

“Without the support of people like Paul, we wouldn’t get the word out about what Pieta house is and what we do.

“To everyone that entered, again thank you very much. I’m sorry we couldn’t have more winners but you have made a difference.”