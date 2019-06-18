Gardaí are calling on you to help name their newest recruit

Gardai have taken to their Instagram account (yes that’s a real thing) to welcome a new recruit to the force.

The 11-week old cocker spaniel has begun training with their Dog Unit to qualify as a specialist detection dog and is settling in well with friends, Elsa and Bailey.

Elsa and Bailey welcoming the new recruit. Instagram: @gardainsta

Along with adorable photos of the pup, Gardaí have asked the public to share their suggestions as to what they should name him.

They added that he’s a mischievous character and likes the “rough and tumble”.

So far, Ragadí (an anagram of Gardaí), Cliste and Pawdraig stand out as notable contributions.