Gardaí are calling on you to help name their newest recruit

Gardai have taken to their Instagram account (yes that’s a real thing) to welcome a new recruit to the force.
The 11-week old cocker spaniel has begun training with their Dog Unit to qualify as a specialist detection dog and is settling in well with friends, Elsa and Bailey.
Along with adorable photos of the pup, Gardaí have asked the public to share their suggestions as to what they should name him.
They added that he’s a mischievous character and likes the “rough and tumble”.
Instagram: @gardainsta
So far, Ragadí (an anagram of Gardaí), Cliste and Pawdraig stand out as notable contributions.