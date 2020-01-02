By Rebecca Stiffe

Galway has been crowned the number one ‘Foodie Destination’ in the world for 2020.

Picture: Rebecca Stiffe

The BBC Good Food Magazine has named it the top destination- ahead of France and Mexico.

Lyon came in second place, followed by Los Cabos.

In 2018, the city was named Ireland’s first European Region of Gastronomy. The Magazine describes Galway as a “shining star in the country’s ever-expanding culinary firmament” and mentions the Michelin-starred restuarant Aniar and The Quay House.

Meanwhile, CNN have named Galway as one of their top 20 places to travel this year.

The travel editors describe Galway as a “rural land where people live by their own rules, and artists are drawn by the sublime beauty of the rocky landscape”.

It said the city is “an artsy enclave where bonhomie and erudition are prized”.

Galway is the European Capital of Culture 2020- and it looks to be off to a great start.